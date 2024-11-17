Aqib Javed accepts Pakistan’s white-ball coach role

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed has accepted the role of Pakistan’s white-ball coach role after Gary Kirsten resigned from the post last month, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Javed will take up the role ahead of the Zimbabwe series, starting November 24 after the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour to Australia, as per sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to officially announce Aqib Javed’s appointment as Pakistan’s white-ball coach.

The PCB had appointed red-ball coach Jason Gillespie as the interim coach for the white-ball format for the Australia tour after Gary Kirsten resigned from the post.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the cricket board posted ahead of the PAK v AUS ODI and T20I series.

Sources had said that Kristen resigned from the post after a rift developed between him and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Reportedly, the tension stemmed from the board’s decision to strip the coaching duo of selection powers.

Sources further revealed that Kirsten, although silent publicly, was disappointed by the shift. He felt sidelined by the rising influence of the current selection committee, particularly in selection discussions and captaincy decisions.

Pakistan Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.