Gillespie slams Gavaskar’s ‘nonsense’ comment on Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has slammed Sunil Gavaskar over his comment on the Pakistan cricket team.

Following Pakistan’s dismal outing in the Champions Trophy 2025, the former India batter asserted that the side will find it hard to beat India B or C team.

“I think a B team (from India) certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form,” Sunil Gavaskar said after Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

His comments did not sit well with former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie who served as Pakistan cricket team’s head coach for a brief period before his sudden departure.

The former Pakistan coach called Sunil Gavaskar’s comments ‘absolute nonsense,’ saying that they can beat any side with the right combination.

“I don’t buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team. That’s nonsense, absolute nonsense,” Jason Gillespie said during a recent interview.

According to the former Australia pacer, Pakistan cricket had the ability to overcome any challenge if they pick and stick with the right players.

“I’ve got no doubt about that. They just got to pick the right high-end talent and support them and be patient with them,” he said.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan, defending champions and hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, were knocked out of the tournament after two successive losses to New Zealand and India.