Jason Kelce faces backlash over Independence Day post

Former NFL star Jason Kelce is facing criticism after sharing a message on Instagram to mark Independence Day, which many online have labeled as “tone deaf” and “privileged.”

The 37-year-old retired Philadelphia Eagles center celebrated the Fourth of July by posting, “Man I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common. That we are American!”

While his brother, fellow NFL player Travis Kelce, supported the post by liking it, many fans expressed disappointment in the comments section.

Critics argued that Jason Kelce’s message overlooked the ongoing struggles faced by many Americans.

Fans also accused Jason Kelce of being out of touch with reality, when human rights are being lost and people are suffering. Comments included criticism of his privilege, with some fans suggesting he use his platform to highlight injustices and human rights violations.

Many users pointed out that not everyone has the luxury of setting aside their differences, especially when human rights are being lost and people are suffering.

“I love you, bro, but your privilege is showing. You are able to set things aside, but not everyone has that privilege,” one follower commented. Another added, “I really do love you Jason, but no—we actually can’t just set aside our differences.”

A third critic wrote, “Dude, no. This caption is so beyond tone deaf and insulting. People are suffering. People will die because of what’s happening. Human rights are being lost. Do better. This is actually horrendous.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another follower urged Kelce to use his platform more responsibly: “You have an incredibly large platform—use it to highlight the injustices and human rights violations currently happening in this country. Through Kylie, we know you’re committed to teaching your daughters the importance of kindness and strength. Show them how to speak up for the underprivileged.”