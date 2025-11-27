Jason Kelce reflects on Taylor Swift interview on 'New Heights' podcast

The 38-year-old, retired Philadelphia Eagles player, remembered his interview with Taylor Swift during the history-making podcast episode on New Heights opposite his co-host and brother, Travis Kelce, released on Aug. 13.

In the podcast, Jason opened up about his conversation with the pop superstar, Taylor Swift, in a new episode of New Heights that dropped on November 24. The episode invited the guests Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, who praised the former centre for his interviewing skills.

Erin Andrews commented, “You nailed that”. She further expressed, “You freaking crushed that”. Whilst adding her own expression, “Crushed that so hard!”

Naturally, the professional interviewer transitioned herself into journalist mode and said, “I’m going to ask you some questions right now,” resulting in laughs from both Jason and Travis as Andrews took over their podcast.

“Were those questions preprepared? Because you were just banging them out,” said the Fox sideline reporter.

Jason then shared a glimpse into the production that goes on behind the scenes of their New Heights podcast, specifically when it came to their episode with Swift.

While praising the team’s efforts, he said, “We have a great editing team. They’re very good,”. He added, “I think anybody could have done a good job interview, Taylor. She was fantastic, and I don’t know. I appreciate you saying that. It was a lot of fun putting that interview together.” Andrews said, “You did a good job. Yeah.”

The retired centre admitted that he doesn’t even consider himself a good interviewer, despite the praise he received from both Andrews and Thompson, who are pros at the skill in their own right.

“I’m terrible. I can’t interview anybody,” Jason said. “I flip over my words. I stumble, but that was a fun one for sure,” he added of his conversation with Swift.

Later in the podcast, Thompson discussed Swift’s “impact” on the NFL and her influence on the increased female fanbase in the sport.

Andrews and Thompason are longtime friends of Jason and Travis, having interviewed them several times due to their respective careers as sports journalists. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, in fact, has even vacationed with the couple during the NFL offseason.

In July, Kelce went Instagram-official with Swift with a now-infamous carousel of photos from Montana. In one of the pictures, the couple posed with Thompson and Andrews, along with their husbands, during a snowy trip out west.