Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa has joined Vin Diesel and the cast of the ‘Fast and Furious’ for the upcoming 10th installment of the franchise, to portray a villainous role as per the reports.

Momoa was officially welcomed by the team on the micro-blogging site on Friday, “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10″, announced the tweet.

The tentatively titled ‘Fast and Furious 10’, will be directed by Justin Lin, with the recurring crew, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron.

After directing four of the first eight editions, Lin returned to the franchise for ‘F9’ which debuted last summer. The movie made $726 million globally, despite having its release delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Momoa is the latest star to join the the cast of 2001 launched franchise, following several big names of the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Luke Evans, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, and John Cena.

Gal Gadot, ‘Justice League’ co-star of Jason, featured in three of the movies from the franchise as well.

News of Momoa’s casting broke days after the confirmation of Dwayne Johnson turning down Diesel’s offer to reiterate his role as secret agent Lucas Hobbs, in the franchise. “I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return”, Johnson confirmed in a recent outing.

