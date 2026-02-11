Jason Momoa fronts Helldivers as Sony expands gaming adaptations

Hollywood juggernaut Jason Momoa is set to lead Helldivers, the upcoming action-adventure movie based on the popular video game, backed by two industry giants — Sony Pictures and PlayStation.

The film will be directed by Justin Lin, best known for his work on several Fast & Furious installments, and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10, 2027. While Sony hasn’t revealed the full plot yet, the game’s story follows an elite squad of soldiers — the Helldivers — who battle alien threats aiming to destroy the fictional planet Super Earth.

It’s a chaotic, shooter-style adventure that feels tailor-made for Jason Momoa’s larger-than-life presence. No co-stars have been officially announced yet, but given Momoa’s track record, a strong supporting cast is expected.

This Helldiver movie marks another major collaboration between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. Their previous efforts include 2022’s Uncharted, which brought Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg to the screen and raked in $407 million globally.

On the TV side, the pair has had success with Peacock’s Twisted Metal and HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Last of Us. Clearly, Sony knows how to translate gaming worlds into hits for both theaters and small screens.

The Helldivers franchise has been around since 2015, with a sequel, Helldivers 2, launching in 2024. That gives the filmmakers plenty of material to work with if the first movie succeeds at the box office.

Jason Momoa has become something of a go-to actor for video game adaptations. He recently starred in A Minecraft Movie with Jack Black, which grossed over $950 million worldwide.

He’s known for his commanding screen presence, first breaking out as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and later cementing his stardom in Aquaman. In 2026, Jason Momoa is set to appear in DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, take on Blanka in Paramount and Legendary’s Street Fighter and play Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three.

Helldivers adds yet another video game adaptation to his growing resume.

With Jason Momoa at the helm, Helldivers promises to bring the chaos, action, and scale of the beloved game to the big screen. Fans are already counting down the days to 2027, hoping the film lives up to the hype.