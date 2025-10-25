Jason Momoa looks unrecognisable in new ad

The Aquaman star Jason Momoa showcases a hairless appearance in his new Chime Christmas commercial, rendering him completely unrecognizable.

In the “Bank Smarter This Season” advertisement, Jason Momoa portrays a variety of characters while narrating the turmoil of gift-giving.

The most striking character is a bed salesman with long copper hair on the sides and a bald top.

This holiday season – Take a breath. Stay calm. Skip the stress. 😌

Jason Momoa and Chime have your back. 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧. pic.twitter.com/8gLb2TKexy — Chime (@Chime) October 22, 2025

The 46-year-old actor also wears wire-framed spectacles and a wool suit, holding a clipboard in a mattress store.

Additionally, he sports a mullet to play a security guard and dons an all-pink outfit with pearl-adorned glasses to depict a store clerk.

In a press release, Jason Momoa stated, “We had a lot of fun creating the different roles and bringing the energy of the holidays to life.”

He further noted that the campaign, at its core, highlights Chime’s mission to make financial tools work harder for people, adding, “Capturing that dedication on screen was a blast

Earlier this year, ever wonder why we're so hooked on characters who can kick butt but really don't want to? It's the ultimate cinematic tease! Think of it: a character who's the best at being a total badass but also a total pacifist.

This intriguing contradiction builds massive anticipation for that moment they finally unleash their inner beast.

They might not want to go full demolition mode, but when duty calls, prepare for explosive action!. This archetype also offers a neat moral loophole. Our reluctant hero gets to acknowledge violence is wrong, then go on a rampage anyway.

It raises questions though: if they’re that good, how did they get there? Doesn’t mastering such destructive skills hint at a hidden passion for the chaos? Even Jason Momoa’s characters, like the ones in “Chief of War,” must get a little thrill, right? And shouldn’t that internal conflict be a bigger deal for our hero?