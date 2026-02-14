Jason Momoa shares admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during film promotion

Jason Momoa has expressed his heartfelt admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, describing the Bollywood icon as a true gentleman and an even better performer than himself.

Speaking during promotions for his upcoming film The Wrecking Crew, Momoa recalled meeting the global superstar at events in Saudi Arabia, including the Joy Awards, where a now-viral photo brought together Khan, Jackie Chan, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Reflecting on their interactions, Momoa said the two share mutual admiration for each other’s work.

“He’s very handsome… extremely handsome,” Momoa said in an interview with Pinkvilla. “He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman.

When asked what the two spoke about when they met, Jason added, “Just two mutual friends and fans of each other’s work. He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman. He’s a better actor and better performer than I am. So it was mutual respect.”

Jason Momoa rose to global fame with his breakthrough role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones before becoming a household name as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. His career has since expanded across blockbuster films and television, with roles in major franchises and high-profile projects.

This year, apart from The Wrecking Crew, he has five other releases, including a return to the world of DC Comics. He will play Lobo in Supergirl, part of James Gunn’s revived DC Universe.