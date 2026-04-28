Jason Roy opens up about Quetta Gladiators snub

England batter Jason Roy says he is “very happy” to be part of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11), as he looks to make an impact after a disappointing end to his stint with Quetta Gladiators.

Roy, who previously represented Quetta Gladiators, admitted he was surprised not to be retained by the franchise despite enjoying a strong relationship with the side.

“It was a shame a couple of years ago… Quetta didn’t retain me and didn’t have me back,” Roy said.

“I had a good relationship with them.”

The 33-year-old highlighted his long-standing connection with the PSL, describing his experience in the tournament as overwhelmingly positive.

“I’ve gone through so many good things here… I really enjoy playing in this PSL tournament,” he said.

“I’ve always loved being here — playing cricket, training and everything around it.”

Roy has been a regular feature in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition, earning a reputation as one of the most destructive top-order batters in the league.

Now representing Karachi Kings in PSL 2025, Roy said he is focused on contributing to the team’s success rather than dwelling on past disappointments.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity with Karachi,” he said.

“Hopefully I can do something good, help us get to the playoffs and ultimately win the trophy.”

He added that while expectations remain high, the team is taking a measured approach.

“It’s one step at a time… but I’m just very happy to be here.”