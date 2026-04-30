Jason Roy says he never felt like representing South Africa

England cricketer Jason Roy, who is currently playing for Karachi Kings, has said he never felt like representing South Africa.

Jason Jonathan Roy is a 35-year-old South African-born English international cricketer and explosive opening batter. Known for his role in England’s 2019 World Cup win, he plays for Surrey and various T20 leagues globally, including the PSL and IPL, specializing in white-ball cricket.

In this exciting episode of ARY Podcast, Jason said South Africa is close to his heart as he grew up there, but never thought of representing the country in cricket.

England cricketer Jason Roy shared his incredible journey, from his early life in South Africa to becoming a key player for England and a World Cup winner in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Karachi Kings player answered a wide range of questions, including what it is like to go from South Africa to representing England at the highest level of cricket. How does franchise cricket in the Pakistan Super League compare to international cricket?

Jason Roy also opened up about his experience in the PSL, the intensity of the Karachi vs Lahore rivalry against Lahore Qalandars, and what makes Pakistan’s T20 league one of the most competitive in the world.

He also discussed his favorite Pakistani cricketers and revealed his picks for the perfect batsman and bowler, Jason Roy gives a deep insight into modern cricket. He also talks about England’s aggressive Bazball approach, the mindset behind it, and how it’s changing the game.

Jason Roy shared his reflection on England’s historic 2019 World Cup win, behind-the-scenes experiences, pressure moments, and what it takes to perform on the biggest stage.

This episode is packed with cricket insights, personal stories, and expert opinions from one of England’s most explosive opening batsmen.

Here’s is the complete link of the podcast