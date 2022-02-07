WATCH: Jason Roy scores fastest century of PSL 2022

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators opening batter Jason Roy has smashed the fastest century of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 just after joining his side in today’s match against Lahore Qalandars.

English opening batter Jason Roy played his first PSL 2022 game today and led Quetta Gladiators to chase a massive 205-run target by smashing 116 off 57 balls.

Here are the highlights of his blistering 116-run inning:

Roy, who played just his first match in PSL 7, scored a second fastest century of PSL. His powerful 116 runs knock was the fourth-highest individual score in the event’s history.

The right-handed batter smashed eight maximums and 11 boundaries to set the tone for Gladiators to chase 205 runs in 19.3 overs.

Roy has been declared ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant performance.

James Vince (49*) and Mohammad Nawaz (25*) were the other prominent contributors from Gladiators. Vince struck five boundaries whereas Nawaz pulled off two sixes and a boundary.

Comments