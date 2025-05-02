What really made Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham leave the U.S.?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has opened up about her family life with long-time partner Jason Statham, revealing why the couple made the decision to relocate from the United States back to the United Kingdom in 2020.

In an interview with The Times, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley explained that returning to Britain was always part of the couple’s plan for raising their children.

“They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here,” said the former Victoria’s Secret model.

The 37-year-old added that Jason Statham’s family are a big part of their everyday life. “His parents live up the road and see the kids most days,” Huntington-Whiteley shared.

“My family comes to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon. Our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special.”

Jason Statham, 56, also played a key role in the family’s move back to the UK. According to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the Transporter star prioritised being close to his family amid a busy film career.

“He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches (shooting movies). If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So that was a really big reason.”

She added, “He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work. Jason is a very involved and super-hands-on dad and such a supportive partner to me.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley praised Jason Statham’s dedication as both a father and a partner, calling their move one of the best decisions they’ve made as a family.

The couple, who have been together since 2010, continue to balance their successful careers while enjoying a grounded family life in the UK.

On the work front, Jason Statham was last seen in ‘A Working Man’. David Ayer’s blue-collar drama emerged victorious over Disney’s Snow White, marking a surprising turn of events this weekend.