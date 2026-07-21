Jason Statham new film adds three more actors

HOLLYWOOD, July 21: Three more actors have joined the cast of Hollywood action star Jason Statham upcoming action comedy film “Jason Statham Stole My Bike”.

According to Variety, Eddie Peng, Daniel Ings and Artie Wilkinson Hunt are now part of the film. The film is being directed by famous filmmaker David Leitch. Hanna Waddingham will also be seen in lead role with Jason Statham.

The story of the film is still kept secret. But it has come out that Jason Statham will play a fictional version of himself in this film. Earlier Nicholas Cage did same in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and Jean-Claude Van Damme did in “JCVD”. In both films the actors appeared on screen as their own imaginary version.

The story of film is created by Allison Farel along with Scott Chernov. The production is handled by 87North, Black Bear, Punch Palace Productions and other production companies. Fifth Season and Tango are working as executive producers.

Eddie Peng who joined the cast is one of famous actors in Chinese film industry. He has acted in “Black Dog”, “The Great Wall” and many other successful films. His film “Black Dog” won many awards including Un Certain Regard award at Cannes Film Festival in 2024. Eddie Peng has also worked with famous Asian directors like Zhang Yimou, Ann Hui, Dante Lam and Jiang Wen. He will soon also appear as actor and producer in Chinese language version of “The Night Manager”.

On other side Daniel Ings will work again with Hanna Waddingham in this film. He is known for his acting in many successful TV series like “The Gentlemen”, “Sex Education”, “Lovesick”, “I Hate Suzie” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”. He is also playing important roles in upcoming film “Star Wars: Starfighter” and “Prima Facie”.

Young actor Artie Wilkinson Hunt is also making his place fast in film industry. He has worked in projects like “Masters of the Universe”, “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” and “C.B. Strike”. He was also praised for his theater acting. He was nominated for What’s On Stage Award and Critics Circle Theatre Award. He will soon be seen in “A Visit to Grandpa’s” and “Berlin Noir” also.

“Jason Statham Stole My Bike” will release in North America on 6 August 2027. Fans are hoping to see Jason Statham in a unique and funny style in the film, which will be a bit different from his traditional action movies.