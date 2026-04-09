Jason Statham returns to action with gritty Mutiny trailer

The first trailer for Mutiny has dropped, and it makes one thing pretty clear — Jason Statham isn’t stepping away from high-stakes action anytime soon.

Arriving in cinemas this August, the film puts Jason Statham front and center as Cole Reed, a Special Forces veteran with a past in law enforcement who finds himself framed for murder.

The Mutiny trailer opens out at sea, where Jason Statham’s character is already in the middle of chaos, trying to rescue civilians trapped inside a shipping container. Things spiral quickly as he’s overpowered, thrown into a brutal fight for survival, and from there, it just keeps escalating.

There’s a sense that Jason Statham is being hunted while also trying to piece together a much larger conspiracy — something international, messy, and clearly dangerous.

As the footage unfolds, Jason Statham moves through gunfights, close-quarters combat, and a series of high-speed chases, all while stuck on and around a massive ship. The tension builds steadily and by the time military forces start responding to a distress call, it’s obvious the situation has gone far beyond a simple setup. It’s survival, revenge, and exposure of the truth all rolled into one.

Directed by Jean-François Richet, Mutiny also stars Annabelle Wallis, alongside Jason Wong, Roland Møller, and Adrian Lester. Production took place across the UK and Malta, giving the film a gritty, grounded backdrop that matches its tone.

After a run of films like Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench and The Beekeeper, Jason Statham seems to be doubling down on what he does best. And if this first look is anything to go by, Mutiny might be one of his more hard-hitting outings in recent years.