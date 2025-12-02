Statham returns as a hunted assassin in intense Shelter trailer

A new trailer for Shelter has been released, offering the first detailed look at Jason Statham’s lead role in the 2026 action thriller.

The film marks Jason Statham’s first major release of the year and introduces him as Michael Mason, a reclusive former assassin whose quiet life is disrupted when he crosses paths with a young girl in distress.

The Shelter trailer opens on a remote coastal island, where Mason (Jason Statham) has been living in isolation. The footage shows him rescuing a young girl during a violent storm , an act that pulls him back into danger and draws the attention of a government-linked organization actively searching for him.

The Shelter trailer highlights a series of pursuit sequences, close-combat moments, and large-scale action beats, including vehicle stunts and multiple armed confrontations.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Mason (Jason Statham) is forced to confront his turbulent past while attempting to protect the girl, setting the two on a tense journey focused on survival and escape. The trailer’s tone positions Shelter as a darker, more grounded entry in Statham’s action lineup.

Shelter is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for Greenland, Angel Has Fallen, and Snitch, with a screenplay by Ward Parry (Retribution). The cast includes Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Naomi Ackie, Bill Nighy, Harriet Walter, Daniel Mays, Bronson Webb, Anna Crilly, and Steven Blades.

Jason Statham also serves as a producer alongside John Friedberg, Brendon Boyea, Greg Silverman, and Jon Berg.

Executive producers include Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Andrew Golov, Mike Shanks, Ric Roman Waugh, Rachael Cole, Volodymyr Artemenko, Yevgen Stupka, Macdara Kelleher, Victor Hadida, Gideon Yu, and Elizabeth A. Bell.

The creative team features cinematographer Martin Ahlgren, editor Matthew Newman, composer David Buckley, production designer Tim Blake, and costume designer Suzie Harman.

Shelter is produced by Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine, and Stampede Ventures, and is positioned as the first of multiple Jason Statham-led releases set for 2026.