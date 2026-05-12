Jason Walsh teases Sebastian Stan’s role in ‘The Batman: Part II’

Sebastian Stan started training for his role in 2022’s The Batman sequel. The video went viral on social media.

According to a video circulating online, Stan portrayed Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Multiple reports have claimed that Stan is portraying Harvey Dent in The Batman: Part 2.

Jason Walsh shared a video, which featured Stan drinking a protein shake. A video shared by personal trainer Jason Walsh shows Stan drinking a protein shake. The text in the video reads, ‘And so it begins. Training Sebastian Stan for Batman.”

Meanwhile, in the caption, Walsh wrote, “Can’t explain just how excited we are to be training Sebastian for Batman. This is going to be epic! Sebastian is one of the kindest clients we’ve ever had the opportunity to work with.”

Stan has been an integral part of the MCU since Phase One. His casting in the DC project did garner considerable attention. Interestingly, he is not the only Marvel star to have joined the cast of The Batman sequel.

Scarlett Johansson, who has essayed the role of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the MCU, also boarded The Batman: Part 2 cast, reportedly as Harvey’s wife Gilda. The cast of the movie also includes returning stars such as Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobb / The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Variety reports that Barry Keoghan is likely to return as the Joker in the movie.

Additionally, Game of Thrones star Charles Dance has joined the cast, and reports suggest that he’s portraying Harvey’s father, Charles.

Matt Reeves is directing the sequel from a script he penned with Mattson Tomlin. The filmmaker recently shared first-look images of the movie, which indicated that it takes place during winter. The Batman: Part 2 debuts in US theaters on October 1, 2027.