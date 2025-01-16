Jasprit Bumrah dismisses bed rest reports

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed rumors regarding his complete bed rest and uncertainty over his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Bumrah dismissed the reports as fake news.

“I know how easy it is to spread fake news, but this one really made me laugh,” he posted, accompanied by several laughing emojis.

On Wednesday, January 15, several Indian media outlets claimed that Jasprit Bumrah, who has been dealing with a back issue, has gone on bed rest and is unlikely to participate in the Champions Trophy.

According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah sustained the back injury during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

During the series, he bowled a total of 151.2 overs across five matches and emerged as the most successful bowler, taking 32 wickets.

The reports further suggested that the updates on Bumrah’s back condition were not encouraging, adding that he would not rush his return to cricket. The medical experts reportedly advised him to take complete bed rest.

It is to be noted that several former Indian cricketers expressed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s workload which was evident in the fourth AUS v IND game at the MCG which the hosts won by 184 runs.

Following the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma was asked if India risked over-bowling Bumrah.

“Yeah, there is. To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we’ve been trying to do with Bumrah,” the Indian captain said.