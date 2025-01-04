‘Playing like a No. 10’: Bumrah pokes fun at Konstas during SCG clash

India’s speed-gun Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his calm demeanor left cricket fans in shock with his heated exchange of words with youngster Sam Konstas during the ongoing fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During the ongoing final clash where the action picked up where it left off from Day 1, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge.

Bumrah along with Kohli, poked fun at the young Australian batter Konstas with the later suggested a plan to target Konstas.

He told the stand-in Indian captain, “Yes Bumrah, there is your man now. Bowl him close towards his body, he might go for attacking shots. There is a chance to get him out.”

Bumrah, taking Kohli’s advice, bowled a delivery that nipped back into Konstas. The Australian batsman tried to pull the ball but missed, getting hit on the body instead.

Bumrah, never one to shy away from a bit of teasing, wasted no time in taunting Konstas, saying he was “batting like a number 10.”

Earlier, speaking about his mindset on the field, Bumrah explained that his aggression is reflected in his body language and bowling style, not through verbal confrontations.

“I’m aggressive; it’s just that I don’t need to go and abuse the batsman,” Bumrah said. “When I was a kid, I saw bowlers on TV screaming and going head-to-head. But when I tried it, I became too aggressive, and it didn’t work in my favour.”

The 31-year-old pacer shared that he consciously worked on controlling his emotions after realising that going overboard affected his performance.

“When I’m nice and calm, people don’t know what’s going on in my head. That gives me a mental advantage,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that India brushed off the absence on Saturday of captain Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Australia for 181 and reach 141 for six for an overall lead of 145 on an extraordinary second day of the finely-balanced fifth test.

On a day of high drama at a sunbathed Sydney Cricket Ground, Bumrah took the first wicket to set India on their way but departed with the team doctor soon after lunch for medical scans of his back after suffering spasms.