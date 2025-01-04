‘I don’t back down’: Bumrah opens up on on-field sledging

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, known for his calm attitude on the field, surprised everyone with his fiery celebration during the ongoing fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The usually composed bowler charged toward Australian opener Sam Konstas after dismissing Usman Khawaja on the final ball of Day 1.

Bumrah’s reaction sparked debate among cricket fans, prompting the fast bowler to address his approach to aggression during a recent interview with Forbes India. He stated that while he is an aggressive competitor, he doesn’t believe in abusing batters to make his point.

Speaking about his mindset on the field, Bumrah explained that his aggression is reflected in his body language and bowling style, not through verbal confrontations.

“I’m aggressive; it’s just that I don’t need to go and abuse the batsman,” Bumrah said. “When I was a kid, I saw bowlers on TV screaming and going head-to-head. But when I tried it, I became too aggressive, and it didn’t work in my favour.”

The 31-year-old pacer shared that he consciously worked on controlling his emotions after realising that going overboard affected his performance.

“When I’m nice and calm, people don’t know what’s going on in my head. That gives me a mental advantage,” he added.

Bumrah said that his version of aggression is more about focus and intent rather than verbal battles.

“I’m not there to give throwdowns to batters. I’m there to do my job and make my team win,” he said. “But my way of aggression is different. My body language and the way I run in and bowl—that’s how I show aggression.”

While Bumrah prefers to stay in his zone, he doesn’t back down when challenged by opponents.

“I won’t lie; it happens. But I don’t start it. When it comes my way, I don’t back down either,” Bumrah explained. “It’s very easy for me to start that battle, but I don’t do it consciously because I want to stay in my moment.”

It is worth mentioning here that India brushed off the absence on Saturday of captain Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Australia for 181 and reach 141 for six for an overall lead of 145 on an extraordinary second day of the finely-balanced fifth test.

On a day of high drama at a sunbathed Sydney Cricket Ground, Bumrah took the first wicket to set India on their way but departed with the team doctor soon after lunch for medical scans of his back after suffering spasms.

Rishabh Pant threw off the shackles and produced some extraordinary shots in a stunning 28-ball half century to stop the rot but he too departed for 61 in the final hour, Australia skipper Pat Cummins claiming the 14th wicket of the day.

There was still time for Boland to claim his fourth victim in the shape of Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving Ravindra Jadeja, who was eight not out, and Washington Sundar, unbeaten on six, at the crease at the close of play.