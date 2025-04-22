WATCH: Ubaid Shah’s wicket celebration leaves Usman Khan ‘stunned’

In a dramatic PSL 10 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, a celebratory moment took an unexpected viral turn when Multan Sultans’ young pacer Ubaid Shah accidentally struck his teammate, wicketkeeper Usman Khan, on the head during a wicket celebration.

The incident occurred during the high-voltage PSL 10 game held in Multan cricket stadium when Ubaid Shah dismissed Sam Billings.

Caught in the excitement of taking a crucial wicket, Ubaid turned and leapt in celebration but unintentionally ended up hitting Usman Khan on the head with the palm of his hand.

The keeper, who was wearing just a hat, appeared briefly stunned but continued playing after a quick medical check.

The Multan Sultans’ camp was visibly concerned, but Usman Khan gave a thumbs up to signal he was fine.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans commenting on the passion and intensity PSL 10 has brought this season.

Despite the awkward celebration, Ubaid Shah’s performance was a major highlight of the PSL 10 match.

He bowled with precision and took three wickets, playing a vital role in Multan Sultans’ first win of PSL 10.

Multan Sultans finally opened their account in PSL 10 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament.

The thrilling contest, held in Multan, marked the Sultans’ first win in this season of the Pakistan Super League.

Batting first after winning the toss, Multan Sultans posted a massive total of 228 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Yasir Khan led the charge with a blistering 87 off 44 balls, while captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 32 runs.

Usman Khan added 39, and Iftikhar Ahmed played a key role at the end with a quickfire 44 off just 18 deliveries. Ashton Turner chipped in with 15 runs.

In response, Lahore Qalandars fell short, managing 195 for 9 by the end of their innings. Despite fighting knocks by Sikandar Raza (50) and Sam Billings (43), Lahore couldn’t keep up with the required run rate.

Fakhar Zaman (22), Mohammad Naeem (11), and Daryl Mitchell (19) were dismissed cheaply.

Multan’s bowling attack stood strong, with Ubaid Shah picking up 3 wickets, and Usama Mir taking 2. Rashid Hussain also contributed with 2 dismissals, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif Afridi claimed one wicket each.

This match was crucial for Multan Sultans, who had lost their previous three games in PSL 10. Captain Mohammad Rizwan, after winning the toss, expressed confidence in his team’s record at home, saying, “We’ll try our best to win in Multan.”

His prediction proved right as the Sultans delivered a dominant performance.

PSL 10 has been a tough ride for Multan so far, but this win boosts their morale and moves them up the points table.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, have already secured two wins earlier in PSL 10, but this defeat will push them to reassess their strategy.

In PSL 10’s head-to-head history between the two sides, Multan Sultans now lead with 10 wins out of 19 encounters, while Lahore Qalandars have won 9.

As PSL 10 progresses, fans can expect more fierce clashes as teams battle to qualify for the playoffs.