PSL 10: Multan Sultans bat first against Lahore Qalandars

MULTAN: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans are looking for their first win the PSL 10 as the home side is reeling right at the bottom of the points table with three losses in as many games.

Multan Sultans, led by Muhammad Rizwan suffered defeats against Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and defending champions Islamabad United.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are currently at third position on the table with two wins out of three games. After suffering defeat in their first match to Islamabad United, the Shaheen Afridi-led team made a comeback and won consecutive games against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Joshua Little.

The PSL 10, kicked off on April and will run till May 18, consisting of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.