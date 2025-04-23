Shadab Khan becomes first spinner to take 100 wickets in PSL

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has become the first spinner to take 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League during their clash against Multan Sultans in the PSL 10.

The right-arm spinner reached the milestone by dismissing Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan in their game on Wednesday.

He became the fourth player and first spinner to take 100 wickets in the history of the PSL.

Shadab Khan now sits in the fourth spot on the list for the top wicket-takers in the PSL.

The list is led by Karachi Kings vice-captain Hasan Ali with 118 wickets in 86 innings.

Most Wickets in PSL History:

Hasan Ali – 118 wickets in 86 innings

Wahab Riaz – 113 wickets in 87 innings

Shaheen Shah Afridi – 109 wickets in 75 innings

Shadab Khan – 100 wickets in 89 innings

Faheem Ashraf – 79 wickets in 73 innings

Meanwhile, Islamabad United continued their winning streak in the ongoing PSL 10 as they downed Multan Sultans by seven wickets at their home ground.

Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder and Riley Meredith’s one wicket apiece helped the defending champions restrict Sultans to 168/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Islamabad United chased down the target on the first ball of the 18th over, with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

With five wins in as many games, the defending champions sit at the top of points table of the ongoing PSL 10.