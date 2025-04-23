Why United players wore black armbands in PSL 10 clash against Sultans?

Fans were left curious after seeing Islamabad United players wearing black armbands during their clash against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Wednesday.

The defending champions’ players were seen fielding while wearing black armbands after Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first in the 13th game of the tournament.

The franchise, on its social media accounts, revealed that the move was aimed at extending solidarity with fast bowling coach Rumman Raees over the passing of his sister.

In an Instagram post, Islamabad United players were seen applying black tape on their arms before their clash against Multan Sultans in the PSL 10.

“Islamabad United will wear black armbands today in solidarity with @rumman5550 and his family, following the tragic passing of his sister. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rumman during this incredibly difficult time,” the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islamabad United (@islamabadunitedpsl)

Meanwhile, Islamabad United continued their winning streak in the PSL 10 as they beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 13th game of the tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Read more: Shadab Khan becomes first spinner to take 100 wickets in PSL

Chasing 169, the defending champions got over the line on the first ball of the 18th over, with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

With five wins in as many games, Islamabad United sit at the top of the points table of the ongoing PSL 10.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.