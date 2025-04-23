Shoaib Malik responds to criticism over PSL 10 participation

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has responded to criticism of his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Fans and some former cricketers lashed out at the 43-year-old following his participation in the ongoing tournament.

Critics suggested that Malik should be grooming the youngsters instead of playing PSL 10, where he represents Quetta Gladiators as a player.

Shoaib Malik has now defended his presence on the field despite being a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mentor.

During a chat with the media, the veteran all-rounder maintained that the responsibility of planning lies with the think tank.

“The think tank’s job is to make strategies. Our job is to perform when given the chance. We are working hard to fix past mistakes and deliver better results going forward,” he said.

When asked about his dual responsibility as a mentor and a player, Shoaib Malik said he entirely focuses on the job at hand.

Read more: Shoaib Malik receives flak for playing PSL 10 at 43

“I always try to fulfil my responsibilities as a mentor when needed. My contract clearly states that I am eligible to play and I am doing that,” he added.

Responding to critics of his participation in the PSL 10, he said that he will play for his team till he is needed.

“People often question why I am still playing, but no one asks about the current Pakistan players sitting outside the PSL entirely,” Shoaib Malik added.