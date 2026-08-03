Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka due to a knee injury, the country’s cricket board said Monday.

Aquib Nabi, the up-and-coming pace bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, replaces Bumrah in the 15-member team, which will play a warm-up game before their opening Test in Galle from August 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Bumrah “has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England” last month.

Nabi, who claimed 104 wickets across the last two domestic Ranji Trophy seasons, earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team.

The 29-year-old Nabi was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, in which he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches.

The 32-year-old Bumrah has not bowled since the second ODI of the England series in Cardiff on July 16 due to an impact injury he suffered in the match.

India, led by Shubman Gill, will play the second Test in Colombo on August 23-27.

Updated India squad

Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.