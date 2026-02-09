Jasprit Bumrah stresses values over career choices in parenting

New Delhi: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has shared his thoughts on parenting, saying that while careers can be chosen later, building character should always come first.

Speaking to former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on his show Who’s The Boss, Bumrah stressed the importance of teaching children kindness, honesty and humanity before pushing them to chase success.

“Before teaching them how to achieve success, it’s important to teach them how to be kind, honest and human,” Bumrah said.

During the conversation, Harbhajan asked Bumrah whether he would want his son to become a batter or a bowler if he chose to play cricket.

Bumrah replied that he has discussed the topic several times with his wife and joked that he often tells his child to stay away from cricket due to the physical strain the sport places on the body.

“But honestly, our thought process is to let him become whatever he wants,” Bumrah said. “What truly matters to us is that he grows up to be a good, respectable human being. After that, it’s his choice. If he wants to pursue cricket, I will guide him. If he chooses the hardships that come with it, that will be his decision.”

Meanwhile, Bumrah missed India’s opening match of the 2026 T20 World Cup against the United States in Mumbai on February 7 due to a viral fever.

At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Bumrah’s absence, saying: “Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson miss out, and unfortunately Jasprit Bumrah is not well, so Mohammed Siraj is playing.”

Bumrah is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals, with 107 wickets at an average of 18.82 and an economy rate of 6.54 in 87 matches.

He was also named Player of the Tournament in India’s victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, finishing with 15 wickets at an average of under nine and an economy of 4.17.