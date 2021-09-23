Pakistan Army, PLA China troops participate in JATE-2021 exercise at NCTC

RAWALPINDI: The troops from PLA China and Pakistan Army participated in the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 was held at National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure. Major General Javed Dost Chandio was Chief Guest at the opening ceremony.

JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter-Terrorism operations including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among the special services and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) of the SCO member countries for combating international terrorism, practice mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation and capacity building of the forces.

Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from 26 to 31 July 2021, whereas two weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.