Javed Hashmi shifted to hospital as health worsens

MULTAN: Veteran politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi on Monday was taken to hospital after he suffered pain in his chest, ARY News reported.

According to family sources, Hashmi was shifted to Multan cardiology hospital where he will undergoheart surgery.

Please pray for my grandfather Javed Hashmi sb, for his successful bypass surgery which will take place today. pic.twitter.com/hV8GfIukIZ — Qasim Hashmi (@mmqasimhashmi) May 8, 2022

On July 20, 2010 Hashmi suffered a brain haemorrhage and was paralyzed from his left arm.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi is a veteran politician who has presided over the Pakistan Muslim League and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Hashmi was born on 17 July 1951 in Multan. He attended Punjab University where he was part of the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami . He received his BSc in Political Science in 1969, followed by MSc in 1971, and Master of Philosophy in 1973 from the same institution.

Hashmi joined the Pakistan Muslim League in 1985, developing close association with Nawaz Sharif. He served as the federal Minister of Health and as the Minister of Youth Affairs in both tenures of Nawaz Sharif.

In 2003, Hashmi was arrested and faced a trial on treason charges in the Central Jail Rawalpindi after making controversial statements against armed forces, and was released after five years in 2007.

Comments