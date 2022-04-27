When I was fourteen, I came across an uncanny Indian movie about child abuse and murder. It had brutal murder investigations, a spine chilling story line, and an emotionally compelling moments.

The film was called Sangarsh. It was a 1999 make in the thriller crime genre. The film was not the powerful because of the cast of Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana even though they were exceptional.

It was the storyline that made me shiver and marvel at the movie on almost every scene. A fanatic who was abducting children for the purpose of sacrificing them and achieving immortality is finally paid head to as a young but gallant female officer (Pretty Zinta) decides to track him down. She seeks help from an equally deemed fanatic, but in intellectual and a far less threatening composure. Together they investigate and chase down this murderer.

Fast forwarding it to year 2021 and I hear of a similar film in the making. The only difference this time was that it was our local production and based on a disgustingly true story of a Pakistani serial Killer by the name of Javed Iqbal.

After viewing the trailer of the film on YouTube, I was appalled, yet excited. I desperately wanted to watch this film as then it was about to hit the Pakistani Cinema screens.

Unfortunately the film got banned by the country’s censor board and never got to see the light. However, film’s lead actor Yasir Hussein took to social media that the film will be premiering at the UK Asian Film Festival which is quite a big thing.

As a lover of South Asian thriller movies and dramas (Such as Crime patrol), I truly wished a movie to be made by Pakistani film makers based on such a subject, with seriousness and a plot that is to be taken with value by the public.

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer gave me all that feelings. Just by watching the trailer, It came to me that this was what we’ve been lacking for a long time. A serious content, based on true events, assembled by a powerful cast and lines, and most importantly, based on an event which is true and should be known across the country.

What makes this movie unique is not only the concerning topic it’s based upon, but also the touch of dark and fervent dramatics which the actors portray tremendously. It’s not a run of the mill romantic comedy or fiction action type Pakistani film which one normally expects from our national film makers.

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer gives you a promise that Lollywood is serious as it can be in bringing back the magic that once loomed over the industry in its heyday. The Producers and the directors are adamant and dedicated in making a movie that everyone should watch and think about, not just laugh and forget about in the end.

The new Yasir Hussain movie is more of a biopic that revolves around a Serial Killer who had murdered 100 boys in Lahore. What he did with the bodies is inexplicable but important to know. The case was presented and the killer committed suicide during his imprisonment. The film teaser pours immense details as the viewer carefully eyes on the screen.

In the film, the viewers were expected to see the mess the killer leaves behind, the bodies, the shocking revelation on who else was complicit in these acts of inhumane. And the story about the fanatic himself.. It all stirs the element of suspense and emotions which help in highlighting a concerning societal issue.

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is a Pakistani masterpiece and portrays the message that Lollywood‘s directors and producers are trying to convey, that is of excellence and promising quality.

It’s disappointing to see such a long awaited work of art getting banned from the local authorities. It makes me question why Sangarsh was openly aired in our homes when that too was more or less related to the same issues. However, as it world premieres in the prestigious UK Asian film festival this May, it brings hope to the movie makers of Pakistan. In fact, hope to the whole nation.

