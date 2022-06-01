Javed Iqbal’s tenure as NAB chairman to end tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will come to an end on Thursday (tomorrow) after the expiry of the recently promulgated ordinance that allowed him to hold the office until a new chief is being appointed, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal remained NAB chairman for four years and three months against his official tenure of four years following the passage of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance that allowed him to occupy the slot until his successor takes charge.

However, the ordinance will expire tomorrow, resulting in his removal from the office.

Moreover, a new National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 bill has been passed by the Parliament in the last week, however, it will not come into force unless President Arif Alvi approves it.

Even if the new law is enacted, the NAB chairman’s vacant slot will be occupied by the deputy chairman of NAB unless a successor is appointed by the federal government.

Amendments in NAB law approved from National Assembly

In a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the National Assembly on Thursday approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

Read More: JUSTICE RETD MAQBOOL BAQAR TOPS CHOICE FOR NAB CHAIRMAN: SOURCES

Sharing details of the key amendments, he said that after fresh amendments, no arrests could be made before completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

Comments