Javed Miandad reacts to Babar Azam resigning as Pakistan captain

Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad reacted to batter Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan’s all-format captain.

The right-handed batter stepped down as Pakistan captain from all versions of the game over the side’s dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The side could not qualify for the semifinal, losing five of the nine group-stage fixtures.

The prolific batter announced his resignation after a meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf. Opening batter Shan Masood and pacer Shaheen Afridi replaced him as Test and T20I captain.

Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad talked about the 29-year-old stepping down as the team frontman on a private channel’s show. According to him, the Pakistan Cricket Board treated the batter unjustly.

“The decision to remove Babar [Azam] from captaincy is not right, players should be given respect and honour,” he was quoted saying in a report. “A strong manager should have been appointed to support Babar [Azam] so that he could become a strong captain.

“It is regrettable how PCB has treated a big player like Babar recently.”

Javed Miandad, talking about Babar Azam’s approach, said he does not attack the bowlers from the crease, which affects the rhythm in his batting.

“Babar [Azam] has immense talent, but he needs a slight alteration in his approach, particularly in the positioning of his body while batting,” Javed Miandad said.

He added, “No one is perfect, and Babar has quality, but there’s no one to tell him about his flaws in the nets, therefore, he keeps repeating his mistakes. Building confidence comes from rectifying errors in the nets.”