Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE: The former captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team, Javeria Khan, announced her retirement from international cricket, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the ex-captain, after making her ODI debut 15 years ago in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka in a Women’s Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on 6 May 2008, while, the right-handed batter made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2009.

Javeria Khan has had an impressive career in representing Pakistan’s women’s cricket team. Throughout 228 international matches, she scored 4,903 runs, including two centuries and 25 half-centuries, while also taking 28 wickets.

Currently, Javeria holds the second-highest run record in both ODIs and T20Is for the Pakistan women’s team. She is also the only Pakistani female cricketer to have surpassed 2,000 runs in each format, alongside Bismah Maroof.

Her international career saw her participate in four 50-over World Cups and all eight T20 World Cups since their inception. Notably, she was part of the squads that clinched gold in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Additionally, Javeria captained Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is, leading the team in two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

Last year, she completed the PCB Level 2 Cricket Coach course in Lahore, showcasing her commitment to the sport beyond playing.

Announcing her retirement, Javeria expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her career, acknowledging her family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, her department ZTBL, and her fans.

Javeria Khan said: “I want to call it a day and announce my retirement, however, I will be available for league cricket. I am grateful for the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, my department ZTBL for their support and guidance at each step, and my fans whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me.”

“I have been blessed to hold Pakistan’s flag globally.”

Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick said: “On behalf of the PCB and all cricket fans, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Javeria Khan for her invaluable contributions to women’s cricket in Pakistan.

“Her glittering records with the bat speak for themselves and I am confident that her illustrious career will inspire many girls in the country to not just take up this sport but also excel at it across many years.

“As Javeria announces her retirement, we reflect on her remarkable career and the services she has rendered for Pakistan cricket. We thank her for her untiring commitment and wish her all the success in her future endeavors.”