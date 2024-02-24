29.9 C
'Beware of me, I will…': Javeria Saud warns showbiz fellows

Actor-producer Javeria Saud Qasmi has warned her showbiz fellows to beware of her or else she’ll reveal everyone’s secrets.

Prominent actor Javeria Saud was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Waseem Badami.

During the segment, she revealed that her husband, actor Saud Qasmi, doesn’t get annoyed by her chitter-chatter. “He’s used to of it. I anyway don’t talk a lot, other than when I’m on air,” the celebrity shared.

The ‘Baby Baji’ star was also asked if it is true that she holds some rare secrets of her fraternity, to which she burst into laughter and joked, “Yes. Beware of me, I’ll reveal everyone’s secrets.”

When questioned about how close she is to her character Azra from ‘Baby Baji’ in real life, Javeria confessed that she is like that only.

 

In response to another question, the celebrity mentioned that she would never mind if any of her two kids, Jannat and Ibrahim, expressed a desire to join the showbiz industry.

On the work front, Javeria Saud was last seen in the blockbuster daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She swept love and acclaim for her portrayal of entertaining yet annoying Azra – the eldest daughter-in-law of the titular character.

The ensemble cast is set to return to the small screen with the sequel, ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’, coming soon only on ARY Digital.

