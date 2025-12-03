Javeria Saud reacts to Sangeeta’s viral story about her husband Saud’s past affair with Meera

Javeria Saud has broken her silence on a viral story shared by fellow veteran actress Sangeeta about her husband, Saud Qasmi’s alleged past affair with actress Meera.

During her recent TV appearance, Sangeeta recounted an awkward memory involving Saud and Meera.

According to Sangeeta, she once visited Saud’s home during a film shoot to check why he hadn’t arrived on set.

She claimed that Saud kept glancing at a corner filled with clothes, where Meera was supposedly hiding.

“She didn’t want Saud to work with Resham. She wasn’t letting him come to the shoot,” Sangeeta said.

The clip from the show quickly went viral on the social media, prompted a direct response from Saud’s wife Javeria.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Javeria Saud issued a pointed response defending her husband and their marriage.

“Applause for you for hiding behind a veil of innocence while digging up forgotten chapters simply to stain a family man’s dignity. That’s quite an art,” the Baby Baji actor wrote.

She further added, “But this story can’t shake our relationship, which stands strong with love and trust, nor can it touch his character in any way. Try something else for cheap publicity!”

Javeria Saud and Saud have been married since 2005. They share two children, a daughter Jannat and a son Ibrahim.