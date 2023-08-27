Javeria Saud takes a dig at inflated electricity bills

Famous actress Javeria Saud has made an interesting video to slam the massive hike in electricity prices and the miseries of the common people who received inflated bills.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Javeria Saud was seen lip-synching a hilarious comment, “I think, I am being charged for breathing this month.”

Netizens made hilarious comments on her video.

A user slammed the government by saying that the inflated power bills by the government raging due to India’s successful moon mission which would also be paid by Indians.

Another user said, “We have to stop breathing in a few days.” Hundreds of users liked Javeria’s video and commented to agree to her stance.