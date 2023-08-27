26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Javeria Saud takes a dig at inflated electricity bills

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Famous actress Javeria Saud has made an interesting video to slam the massive hike in electricity prices and the miseries of the common people who received inflated bills.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Javeria Saud was seen lip-synching a hilarious comment, “I think, I am being charged for breathing this month.”

Netizens made hilarious comments on her video.

Related: Javeria Saud recalls her college days, says students were…..

A user slammed the government by saying that the inflated power bills by the government raging due to India’s successful moon mission which would also be paid by Indians.

Another user said, “We have to stop breathing in a few days.” Hundreds of users liked Javeria’s video and commented to agree to her stance.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.