Javier Bardem loses Hollywood projects following Oscars Palestine speech

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem claims he has faced professional punishment in Hollywood for openly supporting Palestine. The 57-year-old Spanish star remains one of the most outspoken celebrity advocates for Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

At the 2026 Oscars in March, Bardem notably wore an anti-war patch and a pro-Palestine pin on his suit. Before presenting the Best International Feature Film award alongside Priyanka Chopra, he publicly stated, “No to war and free Palestine.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Bardem revealed that his public stance has cost him significant career opportunities. He compared his situation to that of actress Susan Sarandon, who previously mentioned it had become impossible to find television roles after attending a pro-Palestine rally in 2023.

“Yes, I’ve heard things, ‘They were going to call you about that project, but that’s gone,’ or ‘This brand was going to ask you to do the campaign, but they cannot,’” Bardem explained. He added that he remains unbothered, noting that since he lives in Spain, American studios are not his only option.

Addressing Sarandon’s exclusion from Hollywood, Bardem noted that it highlights deep flaws within the industry system. “She was among the first to go, and she faced professional repercussions,” he said.

While he cannot confirm the existence of an official industry blacklist, Bardem remains optimistic about a shifting narrative as new opportunities continue to arise.

The actor admitted he fully expected boos for his Oscar remarks but was surprised to receive applause instead. Speaking after the 98th Academy Awards, he suggested that many of his Hollywood peers are simply afraid of the discomfort associated with speaking out.

“When I said ‘free Palestine’ in that room, the audience clapped. There is support, but it’s not loud enough,” Bardem said. “I aim to inspire others, like, ‘It’s OK to be part of filmmaking and also a citizen; both can coexist.’”

Bardem and Sarandon are not the only stars to face industry backlash. In 2023, actress Melissa Barrera was notably dismissed from the ‘Scream 7’ franchise after posting social media comments condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.