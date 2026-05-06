Javier Bardem shares rare, heartfelt tribute to wife, Penélope Cruz

Javier Bardem felt lucky to have Penélope Cruz as his wife. He expressed his happiness during an interview.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor praised the Vanilla Sky actress, calling her “beautiful and a good human being.” He further mentioned, “She’s a woman I’m so blessed by having had the chance to be at the same time, in the same place, in life”.

He also noted, “It’s important that you respect and support your partner, but also that you admire that person for what she is, for what she does”. The F1 actor then told the outlet that Penélope “is an amazing, beautiful, good human being.”

“The way she relates to her family, to her friends, to our kids, to me, to herself. It’s been a lot of years, and I haven’t seen a hint of malice in her,” Javier raved of his wife.

“On top of that, she’s amazingly f—ing beautiful!” added the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. “When I see her being photographed in some magazines, I go, Is that my wife? Jesus, is it? It must be!”

For those unversed, Javier tied the knot with Penélope in July 2010. The couple shares two kids – son Leo and daughter Luna.