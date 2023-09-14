‘Jawan’ on OTT: Streaming rights sold to THIS platform for a whopping sum

After wreaking havoc at worldwide ticket windows, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s latest offering ‘Jawan’ has created a new record for OTT as well.

As reported by Indian media outlets, after a sensational first week of the film at the global Box Office, the makers of the SRK starrer have sold the streaming rights of the blockbuster flick to a streaming giant for a record price.

According to the details, the digital rights of ‘Jawan’ have been bought by the OTT platform Netflix for a whopping INR250 crores.

While the streamer is yet to confirm the news with an official date announcement of the OTT premiere, the reports suggest that the title will be released on the portal after a 4-week theatrical exclusive run, which means the viewers can expect to watch the film on the portal sometime next month.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jawan’, the pan-Indian debut of Shahrukh Khan with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Eijaz Khan, hit the global theatres last Thursday, September 7.

Made on a massive budget of INR300 crore reportedly, the action-thriller is inching towards the coveted 700-crore mark in its worldwide collection across the languages.

