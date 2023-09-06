5 girls or good dialogues? What convinced Shahrukh Khan for ‘Jawan’?

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan revealed how Atlee Kumar convinced him to make his pan-Indian debut with ‘Jawan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a Q&A video released by the makers of ‘Jawan’ ahead of the film, Khan divulged that he met the South Indian filmmaker back when the latter was making ‘Bigil’ (2019). “I had gone for a match between the Chennai Super Kings with KKR,” he shared.

The actor continued, “I spent some time with him and he was showing me this film just out of love because his wife and he really like me a lot. One thing led to another. Covid happened, I was just sitting at home. He just came to see me in Mumbai and he said, ‘I have a film’.”

“I found it very interesting. [Because] The first line he told me for the film was this ‘It is you sir with five girls. My wife and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film’,” Khan explained, before teasing that the film also features a ‘lot of action, high-speed shots, dancing and good dialogues’ in addition to the five girls as his team.

Further, speaking about his favourite shot from the action-thriller, SRK shared with a hand gesture that it is when he is introduced as a bald hero in a scene.

As for ‘Jawan’, the pan-Indian debut of Shahrukh Khan with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It also features cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the hotly-anticipated action-thriller will release theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan: Shahrukh Khan reveals award-winning film director’s review