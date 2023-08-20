Jawan: Theatrical rights of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sold for ‘record price’

MUMBAI: Following the success of Pathaan, the theatrical rights of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie, Jawan, has been sold for a ‘record price’, Indian media reported.

According to a report by Indian media outlet, the film Jawan has been picked up by various distributors and studios in different circuits of India at a huge price.

“In North and West India, PEN Marudhar has bought the theatrical rights to the film for a whopping amount of INR150 crores in advance. Looking at the buzz, the PEN Marudhar team decided to shell out this huge amount as they are confident that the film will achieve record footfalls,” the report stated while quoting a source.

Earlier, Sree Gokulam Movies made it official with its tweet that they will distribute Jawan in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Quoting another source, the report stated: “While Tamil Nadu territory was sold to Sree Gokulam for Rs15 crores, the studio shelled out Rs. 7 crores for the Kerala rights.”

“Sree Gokulam Movies have further handed over the rights to Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu. As for Nizam/Andhra, Rajshri Films has been entrusted with the rights while Mysore territory rights have been picked up by Panorama Studios. The price at which the rights are sold has been a closely guarded secret. But it’s definitely one of the highest figures paid for a Hindi film in these regions,” the report further stated.

Talking of the East, the report said, “Prakash Films was going to release Jawan on a commission basis in Bihar. But now, they will release the film on MG (Minimum Guarantee).”

While the exact figure given out by Prakash Films is not sure, sources peg the figure in the range of Rs5-6 crores. The source added, “If this range is true, then it’s the highest amount given by a distributor in Bihar for a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, outside Pathaan.”

The report continued, “Odisha has been picked up by Rajshri Films at a record MG price of Rs4.5 crores. The state has been receptive to Shah Rukh Khan films and also to films with South touch. Jawan has both these factors.”

The report also revealed that Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) will release the action entertainer in West Bengal but on a commission basis.

Overseas, meanwhile, Yash Raj Films will be releasing Jawan, on a commission basis.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Jawan marks the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee, a popular director who has primarily worked in Tamil films. After much speculation and wait, the actioner is also Nayathara’s Bollywood debut. In the prevue of Jawan, the ‘Lady Superstar’ was seen performing some high-octane action stunts.