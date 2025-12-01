Jay Ma trends again with his expensive lifestyle

Chinese businessman and Philanthropist Jay Ma is trending again after a viral video showed him being hand-fed at what viewers believe is a Louis Vuitton cafe, reviving long-standing speculation about his background.

The viral video clip showed the influencer sitting at a luxury-branded table while a companion feeds him, a moment that quickly reignited curiosity about his lifestyle. The clip is being circulated widely on Instagram and TikTok.

On the official Instagram account @the.internationalkid, Jay Ma is a content creator whose polished, luxury-focused posts have helped fuel ongoing rumours that he is the “son of the richest man in China”.

Despite the video being resurfaced multiple times, there is no credible evidence to support it. The rumor appears to stem largely from his high-end settings, curated fashion content and limited publicly available personal information.

Reaction to the viral clip ranged from amusement to renewed speculation, with many viewers pointing to the scene as another example of why Jay Ma attracts so much fascination.

His blend of mystery and luxury imagery continues to make him a recurring subject of online conversation, even without verified details about his family or background.