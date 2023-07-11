Jay Shah accepts Zaka Ashraf’s invite to come to Pakistan

DURBAN: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah accepted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf’s invitation to the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, PCB Management Committee chairman met the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Durban South Africa and both agreed to continue meetings and strengthen the cricketing relations.

The BCCI secretary also extended an invite to Zaka Ashraf for Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and he accepted his invitation.

Zaka Ashraf told BCCI secretary that the people of Pakistan are famous for their hospitality and they know how to value their guests. This is a new beginning and the meetings will continue, he added.

Read more: Asia Cup 2023: ACC accepts PCB’s hybrid model

Earlier, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) reportedly accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hybrid model to host September’s Asia Cup in Pakistan.

According to the hybrid model presented to the ACC by PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Pakistan will host four to six matches of the Asia Cup. At the same time, India will play its matches on a neutral venue that also hosts other matches.

Pakistan will host four to six matches while other matches will be held at neutral venues – Sri Lanka or UAE.