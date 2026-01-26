Jay Shetty introduces new podcast centered on relationship challenges

Renowned British author and YouTuber Jay Shetty has dedicated years of his work to the themes of love, purpose, and personal development. His latest endeavor, however, projects his perspective on married life in a more intimate and practical manner.

The 38-year-old former monk and life coach has launched a new podcast titled Messy Love: Difficult Conversations for Deeper Connection. In this series, Shetty works one-on-one with real couples as they navigate challenges involving intimacy, communication, and trust.

A New Perspective on Marriage

Shetty acknowledges that these sessions have changed his perspective on his own marriage to his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, whom he married in April 2016 after meeting in 2013. “I think what it’s inspired for my own relationship is continuing to remember that the work is never done,” Shetty reportedly revealed to PEOPLE.

While his long-running podcast, On Purpose, frequently examines love through high-level discussions with celebrities and experts, Messy Love immerses Jay Shetty in the raw, emotional realities of everyday relationship difficulties.

The Fluidity of Intimacy

By mentoring others, Jay Shetty claims he has been reminded that intimacy is a fluid state, even in long-term committed relationships. He notes that unsaid thoughts and feelings can surface at any time, often exposing new levels of vulnerability.

“Whether you’re just starting today, coming out of a breakup, or have been with someone for years, you can still surprise each other,” he clarifies. He points out that, over time, preconceptions frequently replace curiosity—a habit he hopes to help couples break.

Shetty concludes that these moments of discovery are what make the series deeply relatable, reinforcing the idea that lasting connection requires consistent effort rather than “comfort-driven certainty.”