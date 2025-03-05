Jay-Z sues woman over ‘high-profile’ allegations

Renown rapper, Jay Z is fighting back after facing serious allegations that could have damaged his career. The rap mogul has now taken legal action against the woman who accused him of assault, calling her claims false and harmful.

This marks another chapter in the legal battle that started when Jay Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs were named in a lawsuit last year.

The lawsuit, originally filed in December, accused Jay Z and Combs of sexually assaulting a teenage girl after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

However, the case was later withdrawn. Now, Jay Z has filed a new lawsuit in Alabama, claiming the woman knowingly made false accusations to hurt his reputation. The suit describes the allegations as “strategically and tactically calculated” to cause him harm.

According to Jay Z’s lawsuit, the woman even admitted to his representatives that her story was fabricated. The complaint also states that she was pressured into filing the false case.

The rapper claims she has been involved in at least three previous sexual assault lawsuits that were also dropped.

Attorney Anthony Buzbee, who represents the woman, dismissed Jay Z’s lawsuit as baseless. He insists that his client stands by her claims.

However, inconsistencies in her story came to light after an news interview, leading her to withdraw the case. Reports suggest her father’s statement contradicted her claims about the events of that night.

Jay Z’s lawsuit also accuses Buzbee and his legal team of misleading the woman. It claims they told her that the rapper had threatened her life, forcing her to withdraw the case.

The lawsuit argues that the attorneys were actually trying to back out because they feared punishment in court.

The legal battle has had a financial impact on Jay Z, with his company, Roc Nation, reportedly losing over $20 million. He has also filed a separate lawsuit in Los Angeles, accusing Buzbee of extortion.

The court has ruled that defamation claims may proceed, setting the stage for a courtroom fight between Jay and his accuser’s legal team.