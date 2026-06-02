Jay-Z targets Drake, Kayne West and Nicki Minaj during Roots Picnic return performance

After six years away from the solo stage, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter didn’t come back quietly. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the 56-year-old hip-hop titan headlined night one of the Roots Picnic at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau — and opened with a four-minute, a cappella freestyle that scorched old friends, protégés, and rivals alike. The targets: Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and more.

The Freestyle That Lit Up Philly

Backed by The Roots and sporting a fresh Afro, Jay-Z used the set to address years of public jabs without naming names directly.

But fans and lyric sites quickly decoded every bar. The most viral moment came when Hov defended his family against Kanye West’s March 2025 X rant about Beyoncé and Jay’s twins, Rumi and Sir.

“You ever heard of wonder-kin? My children are some of them,” Jay rapped, playing on the German “wunderkind” for child prodigy. “Have you n*_s no shame? Y’all trying to get under skin, I really get under skin. Ask Un how I’m playin’”. “Un” refers to Lance “Un” Rivera, the music exec Jay-Z stabbed at a New York club in 1999 — a nod to how far he’ll go when pushed.

He continued: “Y’all thugs with y’all thumbs again, everybody thinks they’re the ones insane. You’re no maniac; watch how he SANE HE ACTS in my presence, n_**s SHRINK”. The lines directly counter West’s deleted tweets that called the Carter twins “RETARDED” and his later claim on DJ Akademiks’ podcast that the post made “the Nazi sh-t seem less severe”.

West had apologized in May 2025, but Jay-Z’s response made it clear the wound hadn’t closed. The two, once brothers on Watch the Throne, publicly fractured in 2016 after West’s Saint Pablo tour outbursts and business disputes.

Drake and the ‘Jig Is Up’ Flip

Drake didn’t escape either. On his new Iceman album, Drizzy raps “We know how you OGs rockin’ already… the jig is up” on “Janice STFU”. Jay flipped it: “The jig is up, n_ I’m up 10, wrong chart champ… ns looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them”.

He then targeted Drake’s publishing: “Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them. Don’t talk success to me. You n_**s is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded”. The shot lands amid Drake’s long-running label battles and recent contract renegotiations.

Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and Others Catch Strays

Nicki Minaj, who’s spent years accusing Jay-Z and Roc Nation of sabotaging her deals, got a sharp response: “That lady back on that stuff, she sounds like she’s in love with ‘em.

Her Ken can’t even… pick they kid… enough of them / A rapper can’t be my opp, I got MAGA republicans”. “Her Ken” references Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, a convicted sex offender. The MAGA line nods to Minaj’s recent public support of right-wing politicians.

More Than Just Bars

The freestyle was just the intro. Jay-Z followed with a 31-song, career-spanning set featuring Bilal on “No Church in the Wild,” Jazmine Sullivan on “Feelin’ It,” and a Beanie Sigel/Freeway reunion for “Roc the Mic” and “What We Do”. Meek Mill joined for “Dreams and Nightmares”.

The show marked Jay’s first festival set in seven years and served as a warm-up for three July Yankee Stadium shows celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint.