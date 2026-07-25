Jay-Z turns heads with new look

At Yankee Stadium, Beyoncé assisted Jay-Z in shaving off his afro, and the rapper immediately became the overnight sensation.

The 56-year-old posed with a puppy while showcasing his new haircut in a recent viral photo, leaving fans buzzing about his fresh appearance. With his shaved head, white shirt, and baggy pants, the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker looked sharp. The world-renowned musician appeared stone-faced while sporting a pair of shades.

Fans, on the other hand, flooded the comment section with praise for the mogul’s completely revamped look. A fan on X pointed out his longtime stylist, commenting, “I didn’t realize how long he’s been his barber. He’s been his barber for 25+ years.” Another user admired his appearance, saying, “He looks so good. This is crazy.” Adding to the discussion, a third internet user shared a GIF of the “Diva” crooner, captioning it, “Lately [Jay-Z]’s been looking kinda…”

On July 10, the billionaire celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt, by launching his three-night residency, Jay-Z 30. In honor of the rapper’s iconic look during the release of that debut album, Beyoncé shaved her husband’s head, adding a nostalgic touch to the occasion. Fans went wild when both his wife and Nas made surprise appearances during the concerts, which drew over 130,000 attendees across the shows.