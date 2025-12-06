Jay-Z’s elevator fight with Beyoncé’s sister: New claim emerges about their infamous clash

A decade after Jay-Z explosive elevator altercation with wife Beyoncé’s sister Solange Knowles’ made headlines, a new eyewitness is shedding light on what may have triggered the now-legendary clash.

According to fashion designer Oscar G. Lopez – who made Rachel Roy’s 2014 Met Gala gown – claims Jay-Z complimented Rachel’s dress at the event, which upset wife his sister-in-law.

“I think that Jay-Z complimented [Roy] about the gown, and Beyoncé’s sister felt that it was not proper, so it was a kind of drama there,” Lopez told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

“The dress was all over the news. That was so funny,” he recalled, reffering to Roy – who has long been rumored to have been Jay-Z’s mistress.

The drama first sparked headlines when a grainy black and white CCTV footage from inside an elevator at New York City’s Standard Hotel showed Solange Knowles attacking Jay-Z following a Met Gala afterparty in 2014 at the Boom Boom Room.

The headline-grabbing video leaked hours after the incident and quickly went viral, shattering the veneer of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s picture-perfect image.

Previously it was reported that Solange was drunk and had gotten into an argument with Roy upon arriving at the hotel, but did not reveal what the disagreement might’ve been about.