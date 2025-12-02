Jaya Bachan counsels granddaughter Navya Naveli to avoid marriage

Jaya Bachan, the Indian veteran actress and politician, has said that she does not want her granddaughter Navya Naveli to get married.

The Indian media reportedly claimed that the MP Jaya Bachchan has explained the concept of marriage in the modern world as an outdated tradition, and she said no marriage to her granddaughter-in-law Navya Naveli.

Jaya Bachchan further revealed that her granddaughter Naveli Nanda will be 28 in a week; she should avoid marriage to someone.

The 77-year-old actress said that she is too old to counsel today’s modern mothers in terms of raising their kids, and children are becoming smarter with every day.

The veteran lawmaker further added that marriage is a laddu; if you eat it, you will be worried, and even if you don’t, you will regret it promptly.

However, when Jaya Bachan was questioned about her granddaughter Navya Naveli’ marriage during an interview, she answered, “Just enjoy life.”

Given that, when a question related to Navya giving up her career after marriage, like her senior politician, she replied, “I don’t want Navya to get married. Marriage is an outdated tradition, while today’s children have the ability to leave anyone behind.”

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed with love and pride as his grandson Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut!

On Wednesday, October 29, the first trailer for the upcoming war biopic Ikkis was released, and Agastya Nanda immediately received a seal of approval from both fans and his grandfather.

Following the release of the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan rushed to his blogs to pen an emotional note for the son of his daughter Shweta Bachchan, reminiscing his early life days.

Sharing the action-packed trailer, he penned, “Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born. Few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard.”