Jaya Bachchan once furiously slapped Rekha

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan slapped her fellow celebrity Rekha when she saw her talking to her husband privately on the sets of a film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Everyone knows the saga between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. The latter has been vocal about her admiration for the Baghban star. His wife has maintained that he has always been loyal to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Amitabh Bachchan🔵 (@jayabachchn)

Jaya Bachchan reportedly tried influencing Tito Tony to replace Rekha with Zeenat Aman in the film ‘Ram Balram‘.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were to share the screen in it.

Rekha reportedly played a trump card after learning about Jaya Bachchan’s attempt to get her removed from the film. She approached film’s director Vijay Ananda, who told her to convince the producer.

Related – Rekha’s biography reveals shocking details of her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan

Rekha told Tito Tony that she would work for free. The latter agreed to the offer as casting one of the most sought-after actresses for free was a win.

Jaya Bachchan eventually settled down but lost her temper when she saw Amitabh Bahchan talking to Rekha on the sets in private. After Jaya Bachchan slapped Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan left the sets without completing the shot.