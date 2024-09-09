Actor Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi on Monday announced that he is parting ways with wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a statement shared on X, the actor revealed that he has taken the decision to end his marriage with Aarti after much reflections and discussion.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved,” he wrote in the statement.

Jayam Ravi requested people to respect their privacy and refrain from making allegations against any party involved.

“I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private,” the Tamil actor stated.

The actor, however, resolved to continue “bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience.”

Meanwhile, Ravi asked for support from fans as he goes through the difficult period.

It is worth mentioning here Jayam Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in June 2009, and share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

Rumours about trouble in their marriage began swirling around months earlier when Aarti deleted photos with him from her Instagram page.